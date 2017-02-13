Medical examiner: 13-month-old’s death ruled a homicide

ATOKA, Okla. – Authorities say a baby who died in Atoka last year was beaten death, according to medical records.

Last August, KXII reports that 13-month-old Seminole Nieto was found dead at his home in Atoka.

The medical examiner reports that Seminole’s mother, Jennifer Nieto, put the boy in his crib around 9 p.m. and an older sibling brought him a drink when he started to cry.

When his father came home from work at 2 a.m., he checked on Seminole and found that his skin was cold to the touch. He called 911 and started CPR immediately, the report states.

However, Seminole was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Seminole’s manner of death was homicide.

The autopsy report shows that the toddler had multiple bruises on his head, face, chest, arms and legs. He also had traumatic brain injuries that were consistent with a beating.

“I have no idea, I was asleep at the time that we found out he was passed away,” Jennifer Nieto told KXIl.

The case is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.