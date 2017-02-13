NASA captures rare shot of a star in mid-death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It happens in the blink of an eye, so to actually capture the initial explosive death of a star on camera is a rare event.

The Hubble Space Telescope captured the Calabash Nebula just as it transformed from a red giant star, similar to the sun, blowing out its outer layers of gas and dust into the atmosphere at immense speeds.

Brilliant star death is rare to capture in this phase of its evolution. See why it's known as 'Rotten Egg' Nebula: https://t.co/q9pYB3kDIO pic.twitter.com/gcqsbneXmX — NASA (@NASA) February 3, 2017

The yellow gas is moving at a speed greater than 621,000 miles per hour.

The dying star has a technical name of OH 231.8+04.2, but has a much easier-to-remember nickname, the "Rotten Egg Nebula," due to its high sulfur content.

The nebula resides more than 5,000 light years away from earth and will die a slow death over the next 10,000 years.

As with all planetary nebulae, the central star begins to cool, then shrinks, before eventually becoming a white dwarf star, fading from view.

Below are other captivating images of dying stars captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, as it travels through space about 350 miles above the ground, at a speed of about 17,000 miles per hour.

The Red Spider Nebula, seen by the @NASA_Hubble is a two-lobed cloud of gas expanding around a dying star. https://t.co/zxJSO3Nmhz pic.twitter.com/e6JRkay02f — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) October 25, 2016

The Cats Eye Nebula July 03, 2016 via NASA Three thousand light-years away, a dying star t… https://t.co/Lfc2AzHdx5 pic.twitter.com/Fzyp40h3GK — sci fi elements (@scifielements) July 4, 2016

Want more astronomical news? AccuWeather compiled this list of big celestial events in 2017.