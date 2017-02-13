Norman North’s Trae Young Officially A Part Of Prestigious All Star Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Norman North High School senior basketball star Trae Young officially became just the ninth Oklahoman selected to the McDonald's All American game, the country's most prestigious high school basketball all star game, on Monday morning, February 13.

Young received his jersey and hat from the game in front of friends, family, classmates and teammates inside the Norman North gymnasium.

On Thursday, February 16, Young will decide where he plans to play college ball.

The newly named all american says he now knows who his final school is.

Trae's considering Washington, Texas Tech, Kansas, Kentucky OSU and OU for his college choice.

Watch the video above to see Trae receive his jersey, and hear his comments on the event and his upcoming college commitment.