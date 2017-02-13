Officials search for possible arsonist in Oklahoma County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. - Fire officials are looking for the person accused of setting multiple fires in eastern Oklahoma County over the weekend.

Crews battled a number of fires along Luther road Sunday.

One was near N.E. 178th, and another popped up along 150th.

Down the road, there were a couple more fires in the Hickory Hills area around Britton Road.

"We feel lucky that we made it. You know, and it didn't get any worse than it was," said Tom Barnes.

Flames shot up just feet away from the Barnes’ home.

The family snapped photos as they watched firefighters work diligently.

“The fire was outrunning the guy with the hose. He couldn't run fast enough to get in front of it. That's how fast it moved," Barnes said.

Thankfully, they finally got ahead of the fire and put it out.

It was one of at least four fires along the roadway.

"We think that it's probably all connected since we had fires pop up within 15-20 minutes of each other," said Brett Conner, Luther’s Fire Marshal.

A man told police he saw someone in a black mid-80s Chevy side-step pick-up setting the fires.

"He said he was throwing something from the vehicle," Conner said.

It is a similar story to what happened in August of 2012.

An arsonist is responsible for burning 2,600 acres in Luther.

Though investigators do not believe the person is connect to setting the recent fire, it is odd they popped up in the same area that is still recovering.

"This is the one that was set yesterday, and the winds were out of the north, so it would have taken off through that and into that dead timber," Conner said to NewsChannel 4, as he showed our crew one of the burned areas.

Thanks to firefighters' quick response, no homes were threatened.

Residents are now keeping a suspicious eye out, hoping the suspect is caught soon before the damage becomes more than burnt grass.

"It's attempted murder if you think about it. You know, a person dies in a fire, and a guy set it intentionally. That's murder," Barnes said.

Luther Fire responded to the fires starting at 11:40 Sunday morning.

If you think you may have seen the black truck, give the fire department a call.