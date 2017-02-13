× Oklahoma teen killed in tragic accident over the weekend

SALLISAW, Okla. – An Oklahoma teen was killed in a tragic accident over the weekend.

On Saturday, four teens were riding in a Polaris Razor, a side-by-side sport performance vehicle, when the vehicle went into a ravine, causing the vehicle to overturn.

One of the teens was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The other three teens were not injured, an OHP report states.

Although the OHP report did not reveal the victim’s name, social media posts identified the teen as 18-year-old Clay Glass, a student at Sallisaw High School.

Sallisaw Public Schools released a statement on Facebook saying grief counselors would be available to offer support for students and staff.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Black Diamond family mourns the loss of one of our students, Clay Glass. Our deepest condolences and prayers are extended to the families and friends affected by this tragedy. Grief counselors will be available this week to offer support for students and staff coping with the loss of this precious life.”

Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe page to help funeral costs.