Police: Kidnapping victim used note to communicate with officers during standoff

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – A man who was wanted for kidnapping is now in custody following a standoff on Sunday.

Around 6:30 p.m., police went to a home near 15th and Harvard after learning about a stolen car.

While speaking with a woman, they learned that someone inside the home was wanted for kidnapping.

When they tried to speak to the man inside, nobody answered the door.

According to FOX 23, police received a 911 call from the woman a couple of hours later. The victim told officers that Jason Luker forced her into a bathroom and refused to let her out.

Police returned to the home and ordered Luker and the woman to come out of the house.

At that point, the victim reportedly pressed a note that read, “He won’t let me” to the bathroom window.

Eventually, Luker surrendered and was taken into custody.