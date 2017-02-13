× Police searching for suspect after armed robbery in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 9:50 a.m., police were called to reports of an armed robbery of a business in the 4200 block of May Ave.

Initial reports indicate the suspect is a black male, who is about 6 feet tall weighing 145 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a hoodie and a gray and red bandanna.

If you have any information that could help police, please give them a call.