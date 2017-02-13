Sooners on End of Jordan Woodard’s Career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma senior guard Jordan Woodard had his season come to an end last Saturday when he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in a loss at Iowa State.

On Monday, Woodard and OU head coach Lon Kruger talked to the media about the loss of Woodard, his career and legacy with the Sooners.

Woodard ranks in the career top 10 at Oklahoma in five different categories: He is fourth in assists (471), fifth in made free throws (440), seventh in steals (186), eighth in free throw percentage (.812) and eighth in minutes played (3,735).

Woodard helped the Sooners to a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015, and the Final Four in 2016.