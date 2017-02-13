Terrifying surveillance video captures armed robbery at Oklahoma City convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Terrifying surveillance video captured an armed robbery at a local convenience store.

On Feb. 9, police say an armed man walked into a convenience store near N.E. 28th and MLK Blvd. and demanded cash from the clerk.

In surveillance video, you can hear the suspect as well as the clerk pleading with the armed robber to not shoot him.

Although it is difficult to see the suspect’s face in the video, police are hoping you will be able to identify the suspect’s voice.

If you can identify the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.