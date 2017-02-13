“There has been a terrible mistake,” Mother suing hospital over alleged baby mix up

MONTVALE, N.J. – A woman and her family is suing a New Jersey hospital following an alleged baby mix up.

In September, Melissa Richman underwent a three-hour cesarean section at Valley Hospital while delivering her daughter, Scarlett.

The nurse then gave Richman a little baby to breastfeed.

About 20 minutes later, Richman told WCBS that the nurse came back into the room and demanded the baby.

“She said, ‘There has been a terrible mistake. This isn’t your baby,” Richman said.

A few minutes later, Richman says the nurse brought Scarlett in.

“They immediately put her right on me, and they didn’t clean me off so I started worrying about the saliva and stuff from the other baby,” she said.

Richman had to undergo a series of tests to make sure that she didn’t pass along any infections to the other child.

Now, she and her family are suing the hospital.

WCBS reached out to the hospital but did not receive a response.