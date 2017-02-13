× Thunder Routed on the Road in Washington

After two emotional home games against last year’s NBA finalists, the Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t have much left in the tank on Monday night at Washington, losing to the Wizards 120-98 at the Verizon Center.

OKC never led in the game, and trailed by 13 at halftime.

The Wizards then put the game away by going on a 24-3 run to start the second half, not allowing the Thunder to make a basket in the third quarter until after the halfway point of the period.

Washington shot 58 percent from the field for the game, and made their first nine shots of the game, and were 13 of 21 from three-point range.

OKC shot just 35 percent from the floor and were just 7 of 34 from 3-point range.

Russell Westbrook and Joffrey Lauvergne both had 17 points to lead the Thunder.

Westbrook played just 24 minutes.

Cameron Payne was the only other Thunder player in double figure scoring with 12.

Markieff Morris led the Wizards with 23 points and Bradley Beal added 22, hitting six three-pointers.

All five Wizard starters scored in double figures.

The Thunder fall to 31-25 on the season after their second and final road game of the month of February.

OKC plays its next game, and its final game before the All-Star break, on Wednesday night at home against New York at 8:30 pm.