Tiny Homes movement gaining traction in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY - Miniature living spaces is a movement gaining traction in Oklahoma.

Jim Jenckes is turning an old trailer into a tiny house for his daughter.

"She was starting college and didn't want to spend a bunch money on rent, and so we kind of came up with this," Jenckes said. " My wife is watching the tiny house shows and thought we could do it.”

Michelle Wunder, owner of Tiny Homes of Oklahoma, said the homes are meant for anyone.

"I have young, single, professional women. I have one appointment with her today, and then yesterday I had a family of five, so it's really anyone and everyone," Wunder said. "Everything is just so hectic. People are really wanting to slow down. They are wanting to know their neighbors. They're wanting to be debt free and just enjoy more experiences and less stuff.”

Tiny Homes of Oklahoma just announced on their Facebook page plans to collaborate on a development in the Wheeler District.

"Tiny homes offer a great option for people looking to simplify their living space and shrink their mortgage payment. We are excited to have them as part of the housing mix at Wheeler. We plan to begin construction on Phase One infrastructure this spring and hope to welcome the first 'tiny neighbors' to Wheeler in 2018. Props to the leadership of OKC for being forward thinking and supporting efforts to make tiny home living near downtown a real possibility," an official with the Wheeler District told KFOR.

Another tiny home living area is in the works in far northwest Oklahoma City.

There, the developer wants to create rentals and homes to own as well as an RV park.

"We see our tiny home village section as a more rural setting, where the amenities include areas available for group gatherings and activities such as gardening and recreation," said Kelly Parker.

While living in a confined space does worry Jenckes, he is now thinking of keeping the home for he and his wife.

"The aspect that appeal to me was the financial freedom, having something paid for, that nobody has a mortgage of your head, nobody's going to take it away from you," he said - a big problem fixed by a small concept.