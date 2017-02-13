Traffic alert: Drivers being diverted from I-35 in Moore following multi-vehicle crash

MOORE, Okla. – Emergency crews were forced to shut down part of an Oklahoma interstate following a crash.

Around 3 p.m., officers were called to southbound I-35 near 12th St. in Moore after a crash.

Authorities say several cars were involved, and one driver was pinned until firefighters could rescue them.

At this point, there is no word on the extent of the drivers’ injuries.

Drivers are being diverted from southbound I-35 at 27th St., and moved to the service road.

Bob Moore Chopper 4 was over the scene and it appears that traffic is backed up for at least two miles.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.