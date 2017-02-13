Tulsa Police Department ends contract with A&E’s “Live PD”

TULSA, Okla. – A popular television show will no longer feature Tulsa police officers on its program.

According to KJRH, Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum confirmed that the Tulsa Police Department will not renew its contract with “Live PD.”

“Live PD” is a reality television show that allows photographers to follow officers on every day calls. The show airs on A&E on Friday nights.

“Our Tulsa Police Department exists to protect the citizens of Tulsa. The Department’s leadership determined over a month ago it was in the best interest of that mission to not renew their agreement with a reality television show. I support that decision,” Bynum wrote on Facebook.

The Frontier spoke with Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan about the show.

“We just didn’t feel it was in the best interest to continue,” Jordan said. “We vetted it as best we could. It was a new concept, it was something we were interested in. We just didn’t like the way it represented Tulsa and the police department.”

Critics of the show say that it has promoted harassment of law-abiding citizens, but supporters say it has provided more transparency with the police department.