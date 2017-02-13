× Update: Victim shot during altercation in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man was injured in a shooting in N.W. Oklahoma City.

Initial reports indicate someone was shot during a robbery in the 7100 block of N.W. 3rd. around 8:20 a.m.

However, police later confirmed it was not a robbery.

Officials say two men were involved it was an altercation between two men and one of the men was shot in the leg.

Police took the shooting suspect into custody; however, he was later released after being interviewed.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.