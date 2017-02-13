Wife, stepson charged with murdering former KKK leader

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEADWOOD, Mo. - The wife and stepson of a former KKK leader are facing charges related to his murder.

Prosecutors say Frank Ancona described himself as an imperial wizard with the Ku Klux Klan, but prosecutors doubt that had anything to do with his murder.

Instead, officials believe it all started with an argument between Frank Ancona and his wife, Malissa, about divorce.

Autopsy results show that Frank Ancona was shot in the head while he was in bed.

Prosecutors allege that he was carried to a car and his body was dumped in a nearby river.

FOX 2 reports that Malissa Ancona's story did not match the evidence.

"It just doesn't match up and when you're confronted with those things, it's difficult to lie your way out of video evidence," St. Francois County Prosecutor Jerrod Mahurin said.

Authorities charged 44-year-old Malissa Ancona and her son, 24-year-old Paul Jinkerson, with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and abandonment of a corpse.