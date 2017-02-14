75-year-old New York woman mauled to death by dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS, N.Y. - A 75-year-old woman was mauled to death by her dog early Monday in New York.

A neighbor told WPIX that Louise Hermida went to the basement of her home and was attacked by the Mastiff/ Great Dane mix.

The victim was able to call one of her sons for help, who then called a neighbor to check on her.

Hermida was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Authorities say she had owned the dog for about four years, but was planning to have the dog put down on Wednesday.

Neighbors say the Mastiff had attacked a smaller dog two weeks ago.