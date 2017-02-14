America: Hooked – The cost of addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla -- Every day, more than a half-million pain-killer prescriptions are written in the U.S.

Too often, good intentions evolve into costly additions.

The journey down life's dark, secret highway began in 1999 for Stacy Anderson. She was an OSU sophomore.

The 20-year-old was stopped in traffic, when a preoccupied driver plowed into her Mazda at 48 miles per hour.

"It was a 4 car pile up. I was the first one hit. Almost immediately I started having back pain," she said.

Stacy was prescribed a potpourri of pain killers and muscle relaxers for agonizing back pain.

Like so many others, Stacy began craving that euphoria.

"They're doctors are they're drug dealers. They're pushing them," she said.

It was a 10-year downward spiral.

"The cost of addiction, wow. Outside of the financial cost which is huge, astronomical," Stacey said.

Money, time, relationships --the price of addiction is staggering.

