× Authorities investigating after female inmate found dead inside Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after a female inmate was found dead inside the Oklahoma County Jail.

On February 11, Amanda Freeman, 32, was found dead inside of her cell at the Oklahoma County Jail.

Officials say Freeman was booked into the jail by Oklahoma City police on February 7 on misdemeanor charges of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

Freeman was being housed in the medical facility due to her arrest on drug charges.

At approximately 4:30 am on February 11, medical staff entered Freeman’s cell for a scheduled medical check and found her unresponsive.

Efforts to resuscitate her by our medical staff and EMSA paramedics were unsuccessful.

The cause of death will be determined by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation along with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Investigators.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office has been notified according to protocol in all jail deaths.