Bethany music store owner arrested following child pornography investigation

BETHANY, Okla. – A Bethany business owner was taken into custody following an investigation into child exploitation.

On Dec. 13, Edmond police detectives began an undercover investigation into suspects allegedly sharing child pornography.

Authorities were able to connect with a suspect’s computer and download 206 images of child pornography featuring children under the age of 13.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the pictures and videos showed some of the girls having sexual intercourse with adult men.

Investigators were able to record the suspect’s IP address and obtain records that traced it to David’s Music in Bethany.

After getting a warrant, authorities allege they found even more child pornography featuring children between 1 and 12-years-old on a computer at the business.

Detectives arrested 54-year-old David Mitchell Cureton on three counts of aggravated possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.