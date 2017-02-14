× City council meeting in small Oklahoma town canceled after discovery of bedbugs

HARTSHORNE, Okla. – A city council meeting in Hartshorne, Okla. was called off after workers discovered bedbugs inside City Hall.

Mayor Leon Mace says the bugs were found inside some of the furniture in the building in Hartshorne, about 120 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. The McAlester News-Capital reports that Monday’s city council meeting was postponed, and City Hall was shut down to the public Tuesday so exterminators can treat the building.

Mace says Pittsburg County will handle emergency dispatch services until City Hall reopens.