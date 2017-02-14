× Cowboys Hire Running Backs Coach

Oklahoma State’s football team announced on Tuesday they have hired John Wozniak as their new running backs coach.

Wozniak comes to OSU from Southern Mississippi, where he’s coached since 2013, the first three of those years under former OSU offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Wozniak was a graduate assistant at OSU in 2004, and went on to coach at LSU and Alabama among other schools.

Wozniak replaces Marcus Arroyo, who left to become co-offensive coordinator at Oregon.

OSU head coach Mike Gundy had high praise for Wozniak in a statement released Tuesday.

“What I like about John is that he is a self-made guy who worked his way up and did it the hard way,” Gundy said. “He worked with us here at Oklahoma State and then went on to have success with Les Miles at LSU and with Nick Saban at Alabama. I know him and I know he’s a hard worker and that he can recruit. He’s been with people who I’m close to, so I’ve followed his path along the way and we’re excited to have him back here with us.”

“Oklahoma State is a special place. Just like the players, coaches want to be at a place where football is important – a place where the fans care and the players have bought into the university and its football program. Ever since I left here in 2004, I’ve wanted to be back, and fortunately, now I have that opportunity,” Wozniak said. “Being around Coach Gundy in 2004, I had a lot of respect for him as a football mind, and more importantly, as a man. I knew that if I ever had a chance to work with him again, that I definitely wanted to do that.”