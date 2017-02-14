Medical plane forced to make emergency landing in Oklahoma field

SOBOL, Okla. – Authorities in Pushmataha County say a medical plane had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday morning.

Officials say a Med-Trans Corporation AirMed Regional King Air C-90 plane made an emergency landing near Sobol, Oklahoma.

The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 4 that there were three people on board the plane when it was forced to land. All three were members of the flight crew. Officials say no patients were on board at the time.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The plane suffered a bit of damage when it landed.

The investigation has been turned over to the FAA.