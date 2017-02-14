Happy Valentine’s Day!

Mother Nature gave us the Valentine of beneficial rain!

The rain will continue mainly along and south of I-44 through the afternoon.

The Metro should dry out by mid to late afternoon as the rain pushes into southeastern Oklahoma.

Highs today will only reach the mid 40s to low 50s under cloudy skies.

Rain will move completely out of the state by midnight and skies will clear from west to east.

The sunshine will return tomorrow with seasonal highs in the mid 50s with a north breeze.

A warming trend kicks in for Thursday with highs climbing to the 60s and 70s.

Another storm system could bring showers and thunderstorms late Sunday through Monday.

A few of the storms could be strong to severe.

Stay tuned for the latest!