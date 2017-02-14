Nokia reportedly bringing back retro brick-style mobile phone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Way back at the turn of the millennium, Faith Hill's song "Breathe" topped the Billboards, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston got hitched, "American Beauty" won Best Picture at the Oscars, and the world (needlessly) feared universal chaos at the arrival of Y2K.

But the year 2000 also brought the arrival of Nokia's ultra durable 3310-model mobile phone.

The 3310 was known for its battery life and its capability to take a beating and keep on ticking.

However, the 3310 was eventually phased out when smartphones hit the market, bringing color touch-screens, high quality cameras, and Internet access all in one.

According to Business Insider, Nokia phones are now made by a Finnish company called HMD Global, which is gearing up for a big reveal at a mobile industry conference in Spain from February 26th to March 2nd.

During that conference, VentureBeat is reporting that HMD Global will launch a new version of the Nokia 3310, calling it an "homage" to its late predecessor.

Though a Nokia spokesman has refused to comment, the new 3310 will sell for around $63 in Europe, and will possibly be launched elsewhere across the globe at a later date.

Industry insiders are still waiting to hear whether the new 3310 will compete with more modern smartphones, or if it will stick with its nostalgic no-frills-features, which is most likely the case.

The company is also expected to release three modern handsets at the Mobile World Congress later this month.

The Nokia 3, 5, and 6 will range in camera, display size, and memory features, with price points ranging from around $160 to $265.