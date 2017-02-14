× Oklahoma lawmaker who wrote bill that would require man’s permission for abortions calls pregnant women ‘hosts’

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma lawmaker who authored a bill that would require the father of a fetus to sign off on an abortion recently said women’s bodies are ‘hosts’ when it comes to pregnancy.

House Bill 1441, authored by Republican Rep. Justin Humphrey, would force women seeking abortions to identify the father to the doctor.

If the person identified disputes he is the father, the person may ask for a paternity test, according to the bill.

The legislation grants exceptions for rape, incest or when the mother’s life is in danger.

Exceptions are also made if the father of the fetus is deceased, provided the woman signs a notarized affidavit attesting to the fact.

Rep. Humphrey recently told the Intercept that he wrote the bill because he wanted to make sure fathers have a say in the decision, adding that women’s bodies are ‘hosts.’

“I believe one of the breakdowns in our society is that we have excluded the man out of all of these types of decisions,” he said. “I understand that they feel like that is their body,” he said of women. “I feel like it is a separate — what I call them is, is you’re a ‘host.’ And you know when you enter into a relationship you’re going to be that host and so, you know, if you pre-know that then take all precautions and don’t get pregnant,” he explained. “So that’s where I’m at. I’m like, hey, your body is your body and be responsible with it. But after you’re irresponsible then don’t claim, well, I can just go and do this with another body, when you’re the host and you invited that in.”

Humphrey’s comments sparked outrage online:

In case u want to call #Oklahoma Rep #JustinHumphrey to let him know women aren't "hosts". We are more than weenie garages.

(580) 239-0470 — Shannyn Moore (@shannynmoore) February 14, 2017

Oklahoma women, if you want to be considered more than "hosts" for a child, maybe vote Justin Humphrey the hell out in 2018. — Rachel Caine (@rachelcaine) February 14, 2017

By the way, fellow Oklahomans? Rep. Justin Humphrey's phone number is 405-557-7382. Give him the list of parasites you hope he'll soon host. — Melanie Gillman (@melgillman) February 13, 2017

No, Rep. Justin Humphrey, we are not "hosts." We are women, and we cannot be contained. #WhyIResist — Women's March (@womensmarch) February 13, 2017

#JustinHumphrey is a Neanderthal. He thinks women are hosts whose bodies are not their own. He can be reached at (405) 557-7382. Go for it. https://t.co/3h5nUHuspO — Nicht Mein Führer! (@patfrederickson) February 13, 2017

Humphrey’s bill is expected to be heard Tuesday morning in the House Public Health Committee.