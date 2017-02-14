Oklahoma man says assistant district attorney hit him while driving drunk

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is recovering after he says he was hit by a car while standing outside his home.

Jay Kelley told FOX 23 that he was at his mailbox around 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 when a car hit him and forced his face into the mailbox.

“I felt like my ribs were coming through my chest,” Kelley said. “There was so much pain.”

After the crash, Kelley says the driver fled the scene.

“He just drove off and left me there,” Kelley said.

A short time later, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrested Wagoner County Assistant District Attorney Eric Jordan for allegedly driving drunk.

Officials say Jordan was placed in a holding cell at the Wagoner County Jail to protect him from the other inmates. He bonded out six hours later.

Authorities with the district attorney’s office told FOX 23 that Jordan has been let go, and the case will be tried in another county.