Oklahoma resident frustrated with ‘ridiculous’ water bills

YALE, Okla. – A business owner in Yale, Oklahoma says there is no way she can afford to pay a $4,000 water bill.

Elizabeth Whittington owns Okiegirl Photography and says the city billed her for using 250,000 gallons of water in a month.

Whittington says she discovered a leak and quickly fixed it a few weeks ago.

Several other residents are expressing the same frustration with what they call the ridiculous price of utilities in the town.

Many plan to attend the city council meeting Tuesday at 6:30 pm to voice their concerns.