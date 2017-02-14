× Police investigate body found after reported shooting near downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have investigated a body found after a reported shooting near downtown Oklahoma City.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of N.W. 4th and Blackwelder.

Police said the victim is a white male but has not yet been identified.

The shooting was reportedly later determined suicide and not homicide.

