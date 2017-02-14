Police unit struck during high-speed chase with tow truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PURCELL, Okla. - A bizarre high-speed chase was caught on camera in Purcell Tuesday.

Authorities said the man stole a wrecker all while high on paint thinner.

“A towing company had their towing truck, plus a vehicle that was attached to it was stolen out of a residence in Wayne,” McClain County Sheriff Don Hewett said.

Dash-cam video shows Purcell officers and McClain County deputies hot on the wrecker’s tail as it rolled into town.

“Pretty heavy rainfall at times so at 66 miles an hour going up Green Avenue that was pretty hazardous,” Purcell Police Chief Scott Stephens said.

At one point you see the truck smash into the side of a lieutenant’s unmarked unit.

“Went ahead and stuck him and kept going northbound on Green Avenue,” Stephens said.

The suspect ended up in the heart of Purcell where he got caught up in traffic.

Officers arrested Ronald Thrash.

The sheriff’s office said Thrash had just gotten out of jail for huffing paint.

“The ironic thing about this was that the vehicle that was being towed was the same vehicle yesterday that he was caught in the back seat huffing paint,” Sheriff Hewett said.

It was a wild situation that could have ended much differently.

“I think our officers did very well. There was nobody else hurt. No other collisions,” Chief Stephens said.

The officer who was hit in his unit was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

As for Thrash, he is facing a number of charges including assault with a dangerous weapon.