"Sometimes, guys forget," Local florists see increase in Valentine's Day orders

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some local florists said they’ve seen an increase in Valentine’s Day orders this year.

Kent Whitnah, the owner of Capitol Hill Florist and Gifts, said, when Valentine’s Day falls on a week day, it helps with sales.

Whitnah told NewsChannel 4 he’s noticed about a 30 percent increase in sales this year, making the busy holiday that much more enjoyable.

He expects their Valentine’s Day sales to total more than 1,200 orders.