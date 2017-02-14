× Sooners End Losing Streak With Win Over Texas

Playing their first game since senior guard Jordan Woodard’s career ended with a knee injury, Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team ended a seven-game losing streak with a 70-66 win over Texas on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Oklahoma trailed by as many as eight points in the second half, but went on a 10-0 run to the take the lead, sparked by Jamuni McNeace, who scored six of the points, including a dunk that gave OU a 53-49 lead.

After Texas regained the lead, the Sooners responded with a 10-1 run to take the lead for good.

Jordan Shepherd hit back-to-back three-pointers to put OU on top.

McNeace had his first double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Rashard Odomes and Kameron McGusty both added 11 points.

OU was outshot by Texas from the field, 47 percent to 37 percent, and the Sooners made just 4 of 21 from three-point range.

Oklahoma made up for those numbers by shooting 15 more free throws than the Longhorns.

The Sooners improved to 9-16 overall, 3-10 in Big 12 play.

Texas is now winless in 12 games away from Austin this season.

Oklahoma avenged a loss to the Longhorns earlier this year in Austin, in which Texas rallied in the final minute to come from behind and beat OU.

Next up for the Sooners is the second round of Bedlam on Saturday night at 7:00 pm in Stillwater.