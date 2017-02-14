Stillwater police release video of high-speed chase

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Stillwater Police Department released video from a high-speed chase on Facebook.

Around 8 a.m. on Feb. 10, police received reports of a stolen blue Kia Soul.

Two hours later, an officer observed the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle.

However, the driver refused to stop and led police on a high-speed chase.

Officials say the pursuit reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

Police say the driver eventually ran off the roadway at a T-intersection and crashed.

The driver then allegedly ran from the crashed vehicle and hid until he was located by a K9 officer.

Aaron Deshawn Christopher, 23, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, felony attempting to elude and resisting arrest.