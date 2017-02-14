Strother Public Schools closes due to the flu

SEMINOLE, Okla. – Strother Public Schools is closing due to the flu.

There will be no school or after school programs on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday was already scheduled off, making for a five-day weekend.

School is expected to resume on Monday.

Strother Public Schools is at least the third district to cancel classes in Oklahoma this month due to the illness.

This all comes just after the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced the number of deaths from the flu this season more than doubled in a week to 23.