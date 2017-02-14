× Three new stores coming to the Outlet Shoppes this spring

OKLAHOMA CITY – Many Oklahomans head to the Outlet Shoppes at Oklahoma City to find the latest styles and fashions at a good price.

On Tuesday, Horizon Group Properties, Inc., announced that three new stores will be coming to the Outlet Shoppes.

Officials say Bath & Body Works, Roosters Sunglass and Spencer’s will be opening new stores at the mall soon.

Bath & Body Works is set to open a 3,833-square-foot store at the Outlet in June, while Roosters Sunglass will open its store in May.

Spencer’s is planning their Outlet Shoppes opening in May.

Also, Under Armour will be expanding its store from 8,387-square-feet to 11,150-square-feet.