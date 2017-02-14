Two firefighters injured while battling fire in Skiatook

SKIATOOK, Okla. – Two Oklahoma firefighters are recovering after they were injured while battling a garage fire on Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., emergency crews in Skiatook were called to a police officer’s home on a garage fire.

When firefighters arrived, KJRH reports that the home’s garage was engulfed in flames and the fire had spread to a new police cruiser. Officials say the vehicle had ammunition in it, which helped the fire spread.

As crews were battling the blaze, the roof of the garage collapsed. One firefighter suffered a leg injury and another injured his arm.

Authorities were able to get the fire under control in less than an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.