× “We’ve been through a lot,” Brothers hoping new family will help their bond

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two brothers who have been through hard times are hoping to build a stronger relationship once they are adopted.

Emmanuel is 7-years-old and loves to play with LEGOS, especially if it involves Batman.

His older brother, Gabriel, is 13-years-old but is always looking out for his little brother, even when they don’t get along.

“We’ve been through a lot. We’ve been through child abuse,” Gabriel said.

They suffered trauma at an early age and managed to get out of that environment almost three years ago because of this strong young man.

“I just wanted to tell someone what my dad has done and then after I told my social worker, they took my dad’s rights away to see us,” he said.

They were put in DHS custody and moved into separate homes.

Living in separate homes has created distance, and they hope being under one roof will help them build a stronger bond.

“I just want to get adopted so we can try to get along,” Emmanuel said.

“If we live together, we can figure out how to get along better, what we don’t like, what we do like. And hopefully we’ll have a stronger relationship as brothers,” Gabriel said.

They say they only want to be adopted if they can stay together.

Other than that, they want a loving home with a family that provides the emotional and physical support every child needs.

“They will like take care of us, feed us, put clothes on our backs,” Gabriel said.

In the future, Gabriel wants to become a case worker.

“I can help kids and I can tell them what happened to me and that I understand what they’ve been through,” Gabriel said.

Visit http://www.okdhs.org/ for more information on adopting a child or call 405.767.2955.

