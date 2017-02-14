You could win free pizza for life by raising organ donor awareness

OKLAHOMA CITY – Millions of Americans will show their love with heart-shaped candy and cards on Valentine’s Day.

But February 14th is also National Donor Day, bringing awareness to what a heart and other organ donations can do to save lives.

Donate Life and Marco’s Pizza have partnered together to create an interesting way to send a message of both love and life at the same time.

From February 9 – 14 visit Marco’s Pizza Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and comment a heartfelt message, picture, or video to the one you love with #DONORDAY2017 and #PIZZAFORLIFE.

For your good deed in bringing awareness to organ, eye and tissue donation, you’ll have a chance to win Pizza for Life.

You could also win specialty pizza certificates.

You must be 18-years old to enter the sweepstakes and giveaway.