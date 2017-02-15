19 refugees from Burma, Russia arrive in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Officials say 19 men and women are waking up in Tulsa for the first time after leaving their homes for a safer place.

On Tuesday night, 19 refugees from Burma and Russia set foot on American soil and arrived in Tulsa.

Although President Trump’s travel ban is currently suspended, Catholic Charities told KJRH that it delayed the refugees’ arrival date.

Catholic Charities Tulsa will work with the families to help them settle and become accustomed to life in America.

Dozens of people were waiting for the refugees at the airport with signs and balloons.