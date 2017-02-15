2 bodies discovered during search for missing teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind. - Families and friends are waiting for more information after two bodies were discovered as crews searched for two missing teenagers in Indiana.

Officials tell FOX 59 the bodies were found Tuesday in a spot that was not far from where 13-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were last seen on Monday.

The bodies were found along the edge of Deer Creek in Delphi, Indiana, which is about a half-mile away from the last place the girls were seen. When they didn't meet up with relatives on Monday evening, several law enforcement agencies and volunteers scoured the area for clues.

Indiana State Police say the bodies have not been positively identified, but say foul play is suspected.

When asked if people in the community should be scared for their families, Sgt. Kim Riley said parents should keep a close eye on their children.

“I think people need to be cautious and careful,” Riley said. “Parents should make sure they know where their children are and what their children are doing, and if nothing else, know what’s going on in their lives. That’s the most important thing I can say at this point in time.”