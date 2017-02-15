29th Street Dental Care: How does sedation dentistry work?



So you’re wondering how sedation dentistry works. If you choose sedation dentistry, you’ll take a pill an hour before the appointment and when you show up you’ll be completely relaxed and comfortable. They’ll be no needles involved. We will assess you and if we need to give you more oral medication we can do so at that time. Because you’ll be sedated, your dentistry appointment is going to be like having a good dream. You’re going to be completely relaxed, completely comfortable. When you’re done, you’ll go home and you’ll sleep it off and you’ll be simply energized and relaxed.

It’s not like the bad experiences you’ve had before. We’ve changed thousands and thousands of patients lives because of sedation dentistry. I look forward to seeing you soon. Thank you.

