29th Street Dental Care: What do I do if my dentures don’t fit anymore?



So you’re dentures don’t fit anymore and you’re wondering what can be done. Well in today’s time with the dentistry and the options that we have today, we can make a new set of dentures but even more importantly, we can stabilize those dentures with dental implants so that when we’re done those dentures will actually snap in and snap out. It has revolutionized how I practice dentistry and it gives my patients the ability to eat things with their dentures that they couldn’t eat before. Things like apples or lettuce or hard candy. It’s changed the way patients are able to chew their food. It’s absolutely awesome! That’s dental implants, a new set of dentures possibly, and it’s a change in their entire life style.

