NEW YORK – American Girl’s newest doll is a boy.

The beloved toy maker known for its 18-inch female figurines that hail from different eras in American history is about to release its first male doll.

His name is Logan Everett, and he’s part of a “new series of contemporary” characters that will be up for sale starting Thursday.

Logan’s character plays drums for Tenney Grant, a girl trying to make it big in Nashville’s music scene.

Logan has a couple of looks including a leather jacket over gray T-shirt or a T-shirt that says ‘Play Loud’ under an unbuttoned plaid shirt.

“A boy character has been a top request from our fans for decades,” said American Girl spokesperson Julie Parks in a statement Tuesday. “We do an enormous amount of research with girls and their parents, and the one thing we’ve heard loud and clear is a desire for more — specifically more characters and stories from today — with more experiences, more diversity and more interests.”

Thursday will also mark the return of one of the classic American Girl dolls – Felicity Merriman, a young colonial girl who was archived in 2011.

In addition, American Girl will begin offering two new dolls later in 2017.

A contemporary doll named Z Yang, who’s a filmmaker, will be released in the spring.

And, Nanea, a historical doll who lives in Hawaii during World War II, will be released this fall.

The 18-inch figures sell for $115 each or about $140 for the doll, a collection of accessories and the doll’s book.