August hearing set for Oklahoma schools superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY – A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oklahoma schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and others charged in an alleged illegal fundraising scheme.

Court records show the hearing is set for Aug. 16-18 for Hofmeister, political consultant Fount Holland, Lela Odom, Steven Crawford and Stephanie Dawn Milligan.

Hofmeister was charged in November with two counts of accepting illegal donations to her 2014 campaign and two counts of conspiracy.

The others are charged with conspiracy.

All have pleaded not guilty.

The hearing is to determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence to take the case to trial.

Hofmeister has rejected calls for her to resign and has denied wrongdoing.

She says she will “vigorously defend” her integrity and reputation against the allegations.