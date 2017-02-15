Authorities looking for man who fled courthouse, still partially handcuffed

CUSTER COUNTY – Authorities in Washita and Custer County are looking for a man who fled the courthouse while still in handcuffs.

Gavino Hernandez was to be kicked out of the drug court but then took off from the courthouse.

He is still partially handcuffed.

Hernandez was last seen in a 2009 red 4-door Ford Focus, with the Oklahoma tag 240GON.

He was wearing blue jeans and black hoodie, is described as 5’6″, and around 140 lbs.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you know anything, contact police.