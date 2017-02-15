× Blue Buffalo recalls canned dog food after learning about possible presence of aluminum

A popular pet food company is warning some of its customers to take a closer look at their dog food before feeding it to their pet.

This week, Blue Buffalo announced on its website that it is voluntarily recalling some of its wet dog food diets.

The company says they were notified by one of the suppliers that aluminum may be present in one of their production runs.

The affected product is the “Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe Healthy Weight, Chicken Dinner with Garden Vegetables” in the 12.5 ounce can.

The UPC is “8-40243-10017-0” with a best by date of Aug. 3, 2019 on the bottom of the can.

Company officials say no other products are involved in the recall and no reports of illnesses or injuries have been reported.

If you have the recalled product, you can return it for a full refund at the store where you purchased it.

For more information, call 866-800-2917.