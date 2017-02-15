× Cowboys Win Another One On the Road, Taking Down TCU

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team won its fourth straight Big 12 road game, beating TCU 71-68 on Wednesday night at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Cowboys led by as many as nine points, but TCU rallied and there were eight lead changes in the game.

With OSU leading by one and under 20 seconds to play, Jawun Evans hit a jumper just inside the 3-point line to put the Cowboys up three points.

TCU missed a pair of three-point attempts in the final seconds that could have tied it.

Evans had 16 points and a career high 12 assists.

OSU was led by Leyton Hammonds, who had a season high 21 points.

Jeffrey Carroll added 17 points for OSU, who shot 51 percent from the field.

The Cowboys improved to 17-9 on the season overall, 6-7 in Big 12 play.

TCU’s records are identical.

Next up for Oklahoma State is the second round of Bedlam this Saturday at 7:00 pm in Stillwater.