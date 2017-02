Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENN HEIGHTS, TX. - An officer in Texas is being praised after jumping into action when he saw a burning vehicle.

Dash cam shows Officer Chris Womack jump a curb in his patrol car and approach the truck engulfed in flames.

The truck was extremely close to the Jack in the Box restaurant.

That's when Womack took his patrol car and pushed the truck forward and away from the restaurant.

Thanks to his quick thinking, major damage to the building was prevented.

No one was hurt in the incident.