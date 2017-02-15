× Federal judge resentences ex-jailers at Oklahoma jail

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Two former jailers at the Muskogee County Jail have been resentenced to longer terms in prison for violating the civil rights of inmates.

Federal prosecutors say 46-year-old former jail superintendent Raymond Barnes was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison and 35-year-old former assistant superintendent Christopher Brown was sentenced to one year in prison.

The two were convicted in 2014 of assaulting inmates or instructing other jailers to assault the inmates.

Barnes was initially sentenced to one year in prison and Brown to six months in prison, but prosecutors appealed and the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals found the sentences “unusually lenient” and ordered both men be resentenced.

Prosecutors say federal guidelines called for sentences of 70 to 87 months in prison.