× Governor-issued burn ban lifted; some metro counties still under burn ban

OKLAHOMA CITY – A burn ban that was issued for most of the state last week has been lifted by the governor.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Mary Fallin lifted the burn ban for 53 counties that she implemented on Friday.

“Individual counties can utilize more localized data, conditions and fire occurrence to decide if burn bans are called for on a county level,” said Fallin.

Although the governor’s burn ban has been removed, county burn bans across the metro remain in place.

The following counties are still under a burn ban:

Adair County – thru 2/20

Atoka County – thru 3/7

Bryan County – thru 3/10

Canadian County – thru 3/11

Coal County – thru 2/19

Haskell County – thru 3/7

Hughes County – thru 3/1

Oklahoma County – thru 3/9

Pittsburg County – thru 2/21

In counties that are no longer under a burn ban, citizens are urged to check with officials before burning.

“The rainfall had a positive impact on the larger forest fuels such as branches and fallen trees, but our light grassy fuels will dry out quickly and will still carry fire,” said George Geissler, Oklahoma state forester. “We are still in our winter fire season, and in the absence of spring green-up we could find ourselves right back in high fire danger within a week or so. The rain just gave firefighters a break from the extreme fire behavior that necessitated the burn ban.”

Under the guidelines of the burn ban, residents are not allowed to set campfires, bonfires, or set fire to any forest, grass, woods, wildlands or marshes.

Also, fireworks and burning trash or other materials outdoors are prohibited.